Zelensky seeks strong US response to Russia’s largest Ukraine barrage

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky stated he expects a powerful American reaction following Russia’s most extensive aerial bombardment of Ukraine to date.

The attack on Sunday resulted in four fatalities and ignited fires throughout a government complex containing Ukraine’s cabinet ministers.

Officials described this assault as the largest aerial offensive in the three-and-a-half-year conflict.

Zelensky emphasised during his evening address that international partners must broadly respond to this latest aggression.

“We are counting on a strong response from America,“ he declared, adding that such support remains essential. – AFP