Zelensky slams US embassy for 'weak' reaction to deadly strike

KYIV: Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday slammed the US embassy in Ukraine for what he called a “weak” statement that did not blame Russia for a missile strike that killed 18 people.

The criticism came as US President Donald Trump has pushed for a partial ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine while seeking a thaw in ties with Moscow.

A Russian ballistic missile strike on Friday evening hit a residential area in Zelensky's home town of Kryvyi Rig in central Ukraine, killing 18 including nine children. The Ukrainian president said 62 were wounded.

Writing on social media Zelensky said that the “reaction of the US Embassy is unpleasantly surprising”.

“Such a strong country, such a strong people -- and such a weak reaction,“ Zelensky said.

“They are even afraid to say the word ‘Russian’ when talking about the missile that killed the children.”

US Ambassador Bridget Brink posted on Friday evening when there was not a complete toll: “Horrified that tonight a ballistic missile struck near a playground and restaurant in (Kryvyi Rig). More than 50 people injured and 16 killed, including 6 children. This is why the war must end.”

Numerous comments under the post criticised Brink for not saying that Russia launched the attack.

Brink was appointed by Trump's predecessor Joe Biden and has been ambassador since May 2022.

In recent posts on X she has not directly named Russia while referring to attacks on Ukraine, which she did regularly until mid-February, when Zelensky and Trump had an angry exchange in the Oval Office.