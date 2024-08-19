1 dead, 2 wounded in gun attack in central Istanbul

ISTANBUL: One person was shot dead, and two others injured in a gun attack in Türkiye’s largest city here, local authorities said on Monday, reported Xinhua.

The Istanbul governor’s office said in a statement that the incident took place late Sunday evening in the Kagithane district on the European side of the city. It said the deceased and one of the injured were of foreign nationality.

At the crime scene, police units discovered a silenced pistol, believed to have been used in the attack, along with numerous spent cartridges, said the statement.

It added that the two injured are receiving treatment at the hospital, with one in critical condition, and a wide-scale investigation has been launched to apprehend the perpetrator. - Bernama, Xinhua