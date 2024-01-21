1,000 mosques destroyed in Israeli onslaught on Gaza, local authorities say

GAZA CITY: Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip have destroyed 1,000 mosques since Oct 7, according to local authorities.

“The reconstruction of these mosques will cost around US$500 million,” Gaza’s Endowments and Religious Affairs Ministry said in a statement, according to Anadolu Agency.

There are an estimated 1,200 mosques in the Gaza Strip.

According to the ministry, more than 100 Muslim preachers have also been killed in the deadly Israeli offensive on the seaside enclave.

According to the statement, a church, several administrative buildings, Quranic schools, and a bank headquarters were destroyed in the Israeli onslaught.

At least 25,105 Palestinians have since been killed, mostly women and children, and 62,681 injured, according to Palestinian health authorities.

The Israeli offensive has left 85 per cent of Gaza’s population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure was damaged or destroyed, according to the UN. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency