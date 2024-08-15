1,000 sick, injured children in Gaza died due to closure of Rafah crossing

TEHRAN: At least 1,000 sick and injured Palestinian children have died as a result of closure of the Rafah crossing in the past 100 days, Palestine’s information office in Gaza said.

“After setting fire to, destroying the Rafah crossing, the Israeli army has closed this border crossing between Palestine and Egypt for over three months,” Islamic republic news agency (IRNA) citing the Gaza government office said in a statement on Wednesday night.

It said the regime also prevented 25,000 sick and injured people, including children from traveling abroad for treatment during the same period.

The information office also stressed that the Zionist army’s behaviour and an unprecedented increase in human catastrophe in all domains in Gaza, are clear illegal crime and a violation of international laws, international human rights and contrary to all international agreements.

The regime’s action to prevent the import of all kinds of aid to the Gaza Strip, including medical supplies, indicating the Zionist regime’s intention to destroy the health sector as lack of medicines and equipment could force the closure of some remaining hospitals, it added. - Bernama, IRNA