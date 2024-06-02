11 killed in firecracker factory blast in central India, scores injured

NEW DELHI: At least 11 people were killed and scores injured in a blast at a firecracker factory in central India on Tuesday.

The incident happened in Madhya Pradesh state’s Harda district, about 150 km from the provincial capital Bhopal.

Some deaths were caused by a stampede that followed the explosion, local media reported, citing police.

The death toll may rise as people were still trapped in the fire, the reports said.

Madhya Pradesh chief minister Mohan Yadav said more than 50 ambulances were sent to the blast site and the injured were transferred to nearby hospitals.

“Distressed by the loss of lives due to the mishap at a cracker factory in Harda, Madhya Pradesh. Condolences to all those who have lost their loved ones. May those injured recover at the earliest. The local administration is assisting all those affected,“ Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said. -Bernama