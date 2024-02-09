PETALING JAYA: A V-shaped sinkhole occurred in Douliu, Yunlin County, Taiwan on August 31 (Saturday).

Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident. However, two motorcycles which were parked on the pavement fell into the sinkhole while water pipes were also damaged.

According to China Times, the V-shaped sinkhole measured a length and width of 7.3 meter by 3.7 meter and a depth of 1.4 meter.

The pavement in front of a housing agency on Wenhua road collapsed with a sudden “boom” at 9am, frightening folks nearby.

Upon receiving a report of the incident, engineers were immediately asked to set up triangular vertices and other warning facilities to prevent people from accidentally falling.

China Times reported the site had previously been a farmland water conservancy ditch with two layers of cement covering it, while the structure of the pavement is quite old.

In Kuala Lumpur, Indian national A. Vijayaletchumy, 48, went missing after falling into an eight-meter sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India while passing through the road to go to a nearby temple.

Despite a fervent nine-day search and rescue operation by the authorities, her body was never recovered.

In another instance involving sinkholes, two elderly people were injured in Seoul, South Korea after the vehicle they were travelling in was swallowed by a sinkhole on Aug 29.

According to KBS News, the sinkhole was six meters wide, four meters long, and 2.5 meters deep.