29 rescued after Indian passenger bus falls into Nepal’s river

Rescue personnel gather at the site after a bus carrying Indian passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district on August 23, 2024. The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu when the accident occurred in Tanahun district. We have rescued 31 passengers so far but 14 of them were unconscious, district police spokesman Deepak Kumar Rai told AFP. - SHANKHAR ADHIKARI / AFPRescue personnel gather at the site after a bus carrying Indian passengers plunged into the Marsyangdi river in Nepal's Tanahun district on August 23, 2024. The bus was travelling from the tourist city of Pokhara to the capital Kathmandu when the accident occurred in Tanahun district. "We have rescued 31 passengers so far but 14 of them were unconscious," district police spokesman Deepak Kumar Rai told AFP. - SHANKHAR ADHIKARI / AFP

KATHMANDU: Twenty-nine people have been rescued after an Indian passenger bus with 40 on board fell into a river in Nepal on Friday, local police said, reported Xinhua.

Among the rescued, 15 were unconscious at the time, said Deepak Kumar Raya, the police spokesperson in Tanahun District of the central province of Gandaki, where the incident took place.

Efforts are ongoing to search for the others, he told Xinhua, noting that the bus was heading to the capital city of Kathmandu from Pokhara, a popular tourist attraction in Nepal. - Bernama, Xinhua