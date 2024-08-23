29 rescued after Indian passenger bus falls into Nepal’s river

KATHMANDU: Twenty-nine people have been rescued after an Indian passenger bus with 40 on board fell into a river in Nepal on Friday, local police said, reported Xinhua.

Among the rescued, 15 were unconscious at the time, said Deepak Kumar Raya, the police spokesperson in Tanahun District of the central province of Gandaki, where the incident took place.

Efforts are ongoing to search for the others, he told Xinhua, noting that the bus was heading to the capital city of Kathmandu from Pokhara, a popular tourist attraction in Nepal. - Bernama, Xinhua