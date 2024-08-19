88 Mpox cases in Indonesia

JAKARTA: Indonesia has recorded at least 88 cases of Mpox, formerly known as monkeypox, from 2022 through the present year, with Jakarta province being the hardest hit, according to the Health Ministry.

Acting director-general of disease prevention and control Dr Yudhi Pramono revealed that the distribution of cases includes 59 in Jakarta, 13 in West Java, nine in Banten, three each in East Java and Yogyakarta, and one in the Riau Islands.

“Out of these, 87 cases have recovered. The peak of confirmed Mpox cases occurred in October 2023, as reflected in weekly trends,” he stated in a statement on Monday.

He pointed out that the Clade IIb variant, which has a lower fatality rate and is mainly spread through sexual contact, was implicated in 54 of the cases.