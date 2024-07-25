90 per cent of athletes tested ahead of Paris Olympics: ITA

PARIS: Nearly 90 per cent of athletes set to compete in the Paris Olympics have been tested at least once this year, Xinhua news agency quoted the International Testing Agency (ITA) on Wednesday.

ITA Foundation Board Chair Valerie Fourneyron told the IOC 142nd session that it had conducted more than 32,000 doping controls this year, an increase of around 45 per cent on tests of athletes in the previous six months.

Fourneyron said that the testing programme focused on “high-risk disciplines”, in which 75 per cent of athletes had been tested three times or more, and 95 per cent at least once.

“These results surpassed those for Tokyo 2020, making the Paris 2024 pre-Games testing programme the most comprehensive ever to be implemented,“ said Fourneyron.