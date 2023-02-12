AirAsia sweeps three awards at World Travel Grand Final 2023

DUBAI: AirAsia bagged three awards at the World Travel Awards (WTA) Grand Final 2023, dominated the low-cost carrier categories this year.

The company won the world’s leading low-cost airline for the 11th consecutive year, the leading low-cost airline cabin crew for the 7th straight year, and led in the long-haul low-cost airline in its inaugural nomination.

AirAsia X (AAX) chief executive officer (CEO) Benyamin Ismail said 2023 underscores the company’s most transformative in its 16-year operation.

“We could not have done it without the support of our valued guests who have chosen us as their preferred long-haul low-cost airline.

“This accolade underscores the remarkable post-pandemic strides we have made since operations resumed in March 2022 and (it) goes out to the hard work and dedication of the whole AAX team,“ he said on the sidelines after the Friday night event.

He also said the future holds exciting possibilities for AAX, and it is committed to continue its journey of connecting people to their favorite medium and long-haul destinations at the best value for years to come.

AirAsia emerged as the winner in the three categories, surpassing 15 airlines and garnering the highest votes from industry players, consumers, and travel experts from across the region.

These recognitions follow AirAsia’s earlier triumphs as Asia’s leading low-cost airline and Asia’s leading low-cost airline cabin crew at the World Travel Awards Asia and Oceania 2023 in September this year.

Meanwhile, group CEO Bo Lingam of AirAsia Aviation Group Ltd said in a statement that the awards symbolise the company’s dedication to connecting people with the best value fares.

“The heart of this extraordinary achievement lies in the remarkable efforts of our Allstars (global employees), who consistently go above and beyond to ensure our guests experience a fantastic journey with us.

“We recognise the responsibility that comes with being a leader in the industry, and we are dedicated to further enhancing our services, expanding our network, and embracing innovations that will redefine the travel experience in 2024 and beyond,“ he said.–Bernama