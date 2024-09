MOSCOW: Algerians will head to the polls on Saturday to elect a new president, and incumbent leader Abdelmadjid Tebboune is widely expected to secure another term, reported Sputnik.

Other candidates include Abdelaali Hassani Cherif from the Movement of Society for Peace and Youcef Aouchiche from the Socialist Forces Front.

The 78-year-old Tebboune, who represents the National Liberation Front, has served as president since 2019.

- Bernama, Sputnik