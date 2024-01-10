All Malaysians in Nepal safely evacuated amid floods, landslides

PUTRAJAYA: The Malaysia’s Foreign Ministry has confirmed that all Malaysian tourists affected by the landslides and floods in Nepal have been safely evacuated to Kathmandu.

In a media advisory on Tuesday, the ministry, through the Malaysian embassy in Kathmandu, stated that it is monitoring the unprecedented heavy rain that has been falling in several districts in Nepal, including Kathmandu, since Sept 26.

“As all access to outside Kathmandu Valley are damaged and inaccessible following the landslides and floods, Malaysians who intend to visit Kathmandu are advised to postpone their journey until conditions improve,” it said.

It urged Malaysians in Nepal to stay vigilant and follow the latest updates and guidance by the local authorities, and to register with the embassy immediately at https://ekonsular.kln.gov.my.

Malaysians requiring consular assistance may contact the embassy at Bakhundole-3, Lalitpur, Kathmandu, Nepal; tel. no: +977-15445689, +977-9801008000 (for emergencies), or email: mwkathmandu@kln.gov.my.

It said the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology of Nepal has forecast that rain will continue until Oct 4. The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Authority of Nepal has announced that the rainfall is the highest ever recorded in the country.

This disaster has claimed the lives of at least 200 locals while 26 others are still missing.