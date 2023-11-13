Anies, Ganjar, Prabowo qualify as Indonesia’s 2024 presidential candidates

JAKARTA: Former Jakarta governor Anies Baswedan, ex-Central Java governor Ganjar Pranowo, and Defence Minister Prabowo Subianto have successfully met the criteria to become candidates in Indonesia’s Presidential Election.

All three pairs of the presidential candidates and their respective running mates have completed the verification process, according to the General Elections Commission (KPU).

Commissioner Idham Holik, in a press conference today, stated it implemented the process to ensure their compliance with the requirements and criteria set for the election – scheduled on Feb 14, 2024.

He said the candidates and their running mates had officially registered with the KPU – with the pairs including Anies-Muhaimin Iskandar, Ganjar-Mahfud MD, and Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka.

Muhaimin Iskandar, also known as Cak Imin, is the president of the National Awakening Party (PKB).

Mahfud MD is the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs.

Gibran, 36-year-old, who is the eldest son of President Joko Widodo, is the mayor of Solo in Central Java.

Anies-Muhaimin Iskandar was nominated by the Nasdem Party, the National Awakening Party (PKB), and the Prosperous Justice Party (PKS).

Ganjar-Mahfud MD was put forward by the Indonesian Democratic Party of Struggle (PDIP), United Development Party (PPP), the Perindo Party, and the People’s Conscience Party (Hanura).

Prabowo-Gibran was proposed by the Gerindra Party, Golkar, National Mandate Party (PAN), Indonesian Solidarity Party (PSI), Crescent Star Party (PBB), Democratic Party, and Garuda Party.

KPU records show that the final voter list for the upcoming 2024 election has surpassed 204 million registered voters – an increase of around 12 million voters compared with the figures from the 2019 election.– Bernama