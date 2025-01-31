Food paradise

Dual culinary experience at L’assiette

TUCKED away in the serene greenery of Berjaya Hills in Pahang, The Chateau Spa & Wellness Resort stands as a breathtaking retreat, just 45 minutes from KL. Inspired by the grandeur of the 18th-century Haut Koenigsbourg castle in Alsace, France, this European-style sanctuary blends old world charm with lush rainforest surroundings. The resort’s breathtaking landscapes and beautiful ambience draw visitors in, and the dining experience at its European-inspired restaurant L’assiette is just as remarkable. theSun had the opportunity to savour two newly introduced set menus at the resort’s beautifully designed fine-dining restaurant — one featuring classic modern French cuisine and the other celebrating bold and aromatic Indian flavours. With its shimmering crystal chandeliers, welcoming staff and a refined yet inviting atmosphere, L’assiette delivers a dining experience that is luxurious and comforting.

French cuisine with modern touch The French menu was an exquisite five-course journey that showcased tradition and innovation, starting with an elegant beetroot salmon. The vibrant dish featured smoked salmon cured in beetroot, complemented by pommery mustard, dill, avocado, poached pear, cream cheese, honey mustard and a delicate coral tuile. While raw dishes are not my usual preference, I could see how those who enjoy cured seafood would find this a real treat. The next course, lobster bisque, was undeniably the star of the menu. The rich, creamy blend of lobster meat stock, clam jus, chicken mirepoix and tomato paste delivered a deep, indulgent flavour. Served with crispy garlic bread, the bisque was velvety smooth, making it an instant favourite. It was my first time having lobster bisque, and I can confidently say I will be craving this dish again. For the main course, I opted for the pan-seared monte corn-fed chicken, which was accompanied by a whole grain mustard sauce, petite vegetables and potatoes. The chicken was cooked to perfection, tender on the inside with a beautifully crisp exterior while the sauce complemented it without overpowering the dish. The creamy, layered potatoes were a standout on their own, tying the plate together wonderfully.

While I did not get to personally try the beef cheek bourguignonne or the crispy cod fish fillet, my dining companions had nothing but praise for both. The slow-cooked beef cheek, served with truffle garlic mashed potatoes, pearl onions, portobello mushrooms and beef bacon, was described as meltingly tender, while the crispy cod fillet, accompanied by gazpacho salsa, fondant potato and a lemon butter caper sauce, was appreciated for its flaky texture and balanced seasoning. Judging by their enthusiasm, both dishes were clear winners. To round off the meal, chocolate fondant was served. A rich, molten dark chocolate cake paired with berries compote, chocolate sauce and vanilla ice cream. There is nothing quite like a warm, gooey chocolate dessert and this one did not disappoint.L’assiette also offers Gueridon Trolley Services, featuring an assortment of French cheeses with dried fruits and a mango shooter. The selection added a good touch to the meal, and while cheese is an acquired taste for some, this was an excellent way to end the French culinary experience. A choice of coffee or tea followed, making for a comforting final note.

Authentic Indian cuisine Switching gears to the Indian set menu, the meal began with aloo tikki, a crispy, golden-brown potato patty served with curd and chutney. The contrast between the warm, spiced potato and the cool, tangy curd made for a well-balanced and satisfying appetiser. The second course, tomato shorba, was a fragrant, North Indian-style soup made from ripe tomatoes and a blend of aromatic spices. The bold yet comforting broth was a wonderful prelude to the main course. When the main dishes arrived, the table was filled with colours and enticing aromas. The biryani rice, cooked with fragrant basmati rice and spices, provided the ideal accompaniment to the selection of curries.The mutton masala was the highlight, featuring tender, slow-cooked meat that melted in the mouth. Even for someone who does not typically enjoy mutton, this dish was something I found myself going back for another bite, then another. Next was the butter chicken, a classic dish of boneless chicken cooked in a creamy tomato-based curry. The balance between the spices and butter was just right, and using boneless meat made it easy to enjoy without the hassle of bones.