Artificial intelligence takes centre stage at World Government Summit 2024

DUBAI: Artificial Intelligence (AI) emerges as the focal point of discussion at this year’s World Government Summit (WGS) set to convene in Dubai from Feb 12-14.

Recognising its profound impact on diverse sectors and its potential to revolutionise global communities, the summit -- themed “Shaping Future Governments” aims to delve deep into the realm of AI innovation and governance.

With over 100 esteemed personalities and leaders from leading AI companies scheduled to attend, alongside government officials and industry experts, the summit anticipates robust deliberations to empower governments to navigate the AI landscape effectively.

Esteemed attendees include several key government leaders, among others Eygpt’s Minister of Communications and Information Technology Dr Amr Talaat, Under-Secretary of Commerce for Intellectual Property of the United States (US) Kathi Vidal, Minister of Communications and Information Technology in Egypt, Ulvi Mehdiyev and Chairman of the State Agency for Public Service and Social Innovations of Azerbaijan, Mohamed Abdallahi Louly.

Additionally, leaders of prominent AI companies namely CEO of Open AI, Sam Altman and Founder and CEO of NVIDIA Jensen Huang, CEO of SandboxAQ Jack Hidary, CEO of Beyond Limits AJ Abdallat and Chief Technology Officer at Amazon, Werner Vogels -- all will contribute their insights to the discussions.

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan will be here on Feb 14 for an in-conversation session -- the actor's first time at the prestigious gathering.

Khan, one of India's most renowned cultural exports, will take to the stage and spearhead a 15-minute discussion on his ascent to fame and fortune during a talk entitled 'The Making of A Star: A Conversation With Shah Rukh Khan'.

The summit's agenda underscores a commitment to bolstering the role of governments in addressing AI challenges and harnessing its vast potential.

Featuring six main themes and 15 forums the WGS 2024 edition will further explore various facets of AI, from responsible governance to education and infrastructure development, aiming to foster international cooperation and drive AI-centric progress for the betterment of all.

The Artificial Intelligence Forum is of particular significance, slated to serve as a platform for forging multi-sector partnerships and advancing responsible AI practices.

Discussions within the forum will seek to establish a global consensus on ethical AI principles, enhance AI capabilities through education and infrastructure initiatives, and formulate future policies conducive to AI-driven innovation.

It will also host over 23 ministerial meetings and roundtables, 85 international, regional and intergovernmental organisations and more than 120 interactive sessions and workshops. -Bernama