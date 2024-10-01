ASEAN connectivity forum highlights digital integration efforts

SEOUL: The ASEAN-Korea Centre hosted the 11th ASEAN Connectivity Forum on digital connectivity in Seoul on Tuesday, emphasising regional cooperation as both sides implement the Master Plan on ASEAN Connectivity 2025.

The plan aims to group the ASEAN economic community into a single market and production base, focusing on five strategic objectives -- sustainable infrastructure, digital innovation, seamless logistics, regulatory excellence, and people mobility for ASEAN integration.

In his keynote speech at the opening ceremony, former ASEAN Secretary-General Datuk Lim Jock Hoi highlighted the direction ASEAN should take in digital connectivity and opportunities for South Korea, reported Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

The first working session between ASEAN and Korean experts delved into the current status of ASEAN’s connectivity efforts and future plans, emphasising regional cooperation for digital connectivity through the ASEAN Digital Master Plan.

Discussions also covered ongoing negotiations on the ASEAN Digital Economy Framework Agreement (DEFA), the development of internet infrastructure, data management, collaboration between ASEAN and the RoK and the integration of regional payment systems.

At the second session on the ASEAN Digital Connectivity Project, government officials from the 10 ASEAN member states shared insights into digital connectivity projects.

Their presentations covered key policy updates in areas such as 5G networks, digital currency, cybersecurity and e-commerce market analysis.

To foster business opportunities, an online business meeting will take place from January 10 to February 8, providing a platform for engagement for South Korean companies interested in ASEAN connectivity projects. - Bernama, VNA