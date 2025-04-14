A popular mamak restaurant in Mahkota Cheras has come under fire after a video of a rat freely eating from food trays went viral on social media, sparking public outrage and hygiene concerns.

The footage, believed to be recorded during operating hours, shows a rodent scurrying across the food counter and stopping to feast on uncovered dishes.

The restaurant, located near AmBank in Mahkota Cheras, Kuala Lumpur, has since become the centre of criticism for its apparent neglect of cleanliness.

Making matters worse, several customers shared on social media that they had just dined there, unaware of the situation.

“I just came home from eating at that restaurant,” one user called Beautiful Maryam commented.

“This is very serious. The restaurant needs to be shut down... the entire place must be thoroughly cleaned,” Frankie Lau Khoon Chieh wrote.

From supper hotspot to boycott target — regulars now want the place shut until it clears a full health check.

As of now, neither the restaurant nor local health authorities have issued an official statement.

Meanwhile, netizens are urging the Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL) and other enforcement agencies to take swift action to protect public health.