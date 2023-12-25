Australia to provide US$235 mln for Rohingya repatriation: Envoy

DHAKA: Australia will provide around US$235 million to Bangladesh for the dignified return of more than 1 million forcibly displaced Rohingyas to their motherland in Myanmar, reported Xinhua quoting local media on Monday.

The commitment came when outgoing Australian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Jeremy Bruer made a farewell call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina in Dhaka, the national news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha (BSS) reported.

On the Rohingya issue, the envoy reiterated his country’s support to Bangladesh for the dignified return of forcibly displaced Rohingyas to Myanmar, saying his country would give some US$235 million to them.

More than 1 million displaced Rohingyas from Myanmar are living in Cox’s Bazar, some 300 km southeast of the Bangladeshi capital Dhaka. –Bernama-Xinhua