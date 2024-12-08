Bangladesh interim government says it wants good relations with all countries

NEW DELHI: Bangladesh’s foreign affairs adviser Md Touhid Hossain said on Sunday the country’s caretaker government wants good relations with all countries including India and China.

“Our policy is to maintain good relations with all countries while protecting our national interests,“ Touhid, whose status is that of a minister, said in his first press briefing at the Foreign Ministry in Dhaka.

The interim government, formed last Thursday after ousted prime minister Sheikh Hasina resigned and fled to India on August 5, will pursue balanced diplomacy, he said.

“It is meaningless to assume that this interim government is focused solely on any particular direction. We intend to maintain smooth and positive relations with all, including India and China,“ Touhid was quoted as saying in Bangladeshi media reports.

Asked about the possibility of bringing Hasina back, he said the matter falls under the Law Ministry’s jurisdiction and the Foreign Ministry will act if a request is made in this regard.

Restoring order and conducting an impartial election are among the key objectives of the administration headed by 84-year-old economist Muhammad Yunus.

“Our key objective is to conduct a fair and impartial election. Speculation at this point is unnecessary,“ Touhid said.

Bangladesh is taking steps to ensure normal supply of essential items, protection of minorities and restoring normal transport services.

Home affairs adviser M. Sakhawat Hussain has ordered all police personnel to report to duty by Thursday, news agency Bangladesh Sangbad Sangstha reported.

Mass protests against Hasina’s Awami League government led to a chaos in the law enforcement system, with police being accused of committing atrocities against the protesters.

“Police were issued lethal weapons which was not a right decision,“ said Sakhawat, a retired brigadier general.

He said political parties cannot use the police as their “armed wing.”