Belgian Prime Minister admits defeat of his party in elections

MOSCOW: Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo said that his Open Flemish Liberals and Democrats party has lost elections to the federal and regional parliaments, and called for a new government to be formed as soon as possible, reported Sputnik.

“This is an extremely difficult evening for us. We have lost these elections. This is not the result we expected. I am responsible for this. I will concentrate on current affairs until my successor is appointed. I am sure that we need a new government as soon as possible,“ De Croo said at a conference in Brussels on Sunday.

The Open Vld party does not plan to participate in the formation of the future government and will go into opposition, party leader Tom Ongena said.

The Flemish nationalist party Vlaams Belang and the New Flemish Alliance are leading in the elections to the Belgian federal parliament and will receive 20 and 24 seats, respectively, in the 150-seat legislative assembly. Open Vld will receive only 7 seats. - Bernama, Sputnik