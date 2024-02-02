Biden faces growing anger at home over Gaza

TEHRAN: United States (US) President Joe Biden’s support for the Israeli regime in its war and genocide in the Gaza Strip has triggered widespread outrage across the country.

On Biden’s Thursday visit to Michigan, a state with a large Arab-American population, he encountered with public outrage, with protesters calling on the president to stop his support for the war in Gaza which has killed more than 27,000 Palestinians so far, mostly women and children, Iran news agency IRNA reported.

A social worker who was present in the protest said her Palestinian-American husband has no information about his family in Gaza, blaming the ongoing situation there on Biden’s policies.

She described Biden’s elections campaign speech in Michigan as empty rhetoric which aims to “win our votes.”

Elsewhere in Chicago, the city council has called for establishing ceasefire in Gaza, joining a campaign by 47 other US cities which have pushed for bringing an end to the hostilities in the besieged Palestinian territory.

Although the approval of these resolutions by city councils in the US does not have any legal implications, but the moves indicate the growing dissatisfaction and widespread opposition in the American society to the government's all-out support for the Zionist regime.

Cities across the US have witnessed several massive protests in solidarity with the Palestinians and in opposition to their country’s support for Israel ever since the Zionist regime launched its genocidal war on Gaza back on October 7.

Protesters in Washington on Thursday also once again hit the streets near the Congress building. They condemned the US support for Tel Aviv’s bloodshed in Gaza and urged for an immediate cessation of hostilities. -Bernama