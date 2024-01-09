Bodies of 17 Russian Mi-8 helicopter crash victims found

MOSCOW: Bodies of 17 people were found on Sunday at the site of the crash of a Russian Mi-8 helicopter in the eastern Kamchatka Peninsula, the Russian Emergencies Ministry said, reported Sputnik.

“As of now, 17 bodies have been found. The search continues,“ the statement read.

The helicopter disappeared from radars in the hilly area on Saturday. It was reported that 19 passengers and three crew members were on board.

The Emergencies Ministry said nine search-and-rescue teams had been airlifted to the crash site.

- Bernama, Sputnik