California continues to lead in US unemployment rate

SACRAMENTO: The state of California continues to lead the United States in the number of job losses since the start of this year, reported Xinhua, quoting a report by California’s Employment Development Department on Friday.

The unemployment rate in California, home to around 40 million residents, remained unchanged at 5.3 per cent in April for the third consecutive month, maintaining the highest level in the country.

The report showed that the number of unemployed Californians was 1,027,000 in April – down by 5,900 from the previous month and up 164,700 year on year.

This is the second time in five months the total number of the unemployed has declined. It comes amidst sluggish job growth, with statewide employers adding just 5,200 nonfarm payroll jobs in April, a significant drop from the 18,200 jobs added in March.

According to the report, California’s employment landscape has been particularly bleak across several major sectors. Manufacturing, information, and professional and business services all experienced job losses in the past month, contributing to a less robust job market.

Meanwhile, five of California’s 11 industry sectors gained jobs in April, with private education and health services posting the largest month-over-month gain for the fourth consecutive month.