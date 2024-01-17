China prioritises relations with EU, hopes for easing of export restrictions - Premier

BEIJING: Relations with the European Union are a priority of China’s diplomacy, Chinese Premier Li Qiang said, adding that Beijing counted on Brussels to ease export restrictions on high-tech products, reported Sputnik.

“China has always viewed relations with Europe as a priority direction of its diplomacy, and is ready to cooperate with the European side to fulfill the consensus reached by the Chinese and EU leaders,“ Li said during a meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum in Davos, as quoted by the Chinese Foreign Ministry.

China’s premier expressed Beijing’s readiness to maintain dialogue and cooperation with the European Union on an equal footing, while also addressing possible differences.

“China is ready to import more demand-driven products from Europe, and also hopes that the EU will ease export restrictions on high-tech products to China,“ he said.

The 2024 edition of the World Economic Forum is taking place from January 15-19. More than 2,800 participants from some 120 countries are expected to participate, including prominent figures from the business, political and academic circles. - Bernama, Sputnik