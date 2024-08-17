China tightens border controls to keep mpox at bay

ANKARA: China has tightened its border control to prevent mpox virus from entering the country, state-run media reported on Saturday.

The country’s General Administration of Customs announced tighter surveillance measures for people and goods arriving from regions affected by mpox, Anadolu Agency quoting CGTN’s report said.

All travellers having symptoms such as fever, headaches, muscle pain, or rashes are required to report their condition upon entry.

The measures will remain in place for six months.

The Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) on Tuesday declared the mpox outbreak a “Public Health Emergency of Continental Security.”

The next day, the WHO declared the mpox situation a “public health emergency of international concern.”



Since the beginning of 2024, over a dozen African countries have reported the disease, with the Democratic Republic of Congo accounting for more than 90 per cent of reported cases.

A person infected with mpox develops symptoms within two to 19 days after exposure, according to health professionals.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), mpox causes rashes and flu-like symptoms.

Formerly known as monkeypox, mpox is a viral disease that can spread through close contact as well as through contaminated materials like sheets, clothing and needles, according to WHO. - Bernama, Anadolu Agency