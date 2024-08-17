$!Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Launched – RM626k

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is an impressive addition to the luxury electric vehicle segment, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology, performance, and comfort. Here are some key highlights:
Performance and Range
- Power and Acceleration: The EQS 450 4MATIC SUV boasts a rated output of 360hp and a maximum torque of 800 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.1 seconds.
- Electric Range: With a range of up to 673km (WLTP), the EQS SUV offers both impressive acceleration and long-distance capability.
Drivetrain and Suspension
- Electric Drive Train: The vehicle uses a highly efficient electric drive train (eATS) on both the front and rear axles, with a Torque Shift function that optimally distributes torque.
- Suspension: The EQS SUV features a four-link axle at the front, a multi-link suspension at the rear, and AIRMATIC air suspension with continuously adjustable damping ADS+. It also offers rear-axle steering for enhanced maneuverability.
Safety and Assistance Features
- Advanced Safety: The EQS SUV is equipped with a comprehensive suite of safety features, including the Driving Assistance Package Plus, URBAN GUARD Plus, and a 360° camera.
Charging Capabilities
- Charging System: The EQS SUV offers AC charging up to 22 kW and DC fast charging up to 200 kW, with quick charging times of 6 hours and 15 minutes (0%-100% SOC) for AC and 31 minutes (10%-80% SOC) for DC.
Interior and Infotainment
- Luxurious Interior: The vehicle includes multicontour front seats, a third row, and climatised front seats with three-stage ventilation and heating. The MBUX Hyperscreen integrates the instrument panel into a single widescreen display, while the MBUX Augmented Reality Head-up Display offers 3D navigation and driving assistance.
- Entertainment: Rear passengers enjoy THERMOTRONIC climate control, touch displays, and the MBUX High-End Rear Seat Entertainment System. The cabin is equipped with a Dolby Atmos® sound system and Burmester® surround sound for an immersive audio experience.
Exterior Features
- Exterior Design: The EQS SUV’s AMG Line Exterior includes a Black Panel radiator grille, 22-inch AMG multi-spoke wheels, and illuminated running boards.
Lighting: The DIGITAL LIGHT with Adaptive Highbeam Assist Plus and a panoramic sliding sunroof enhance visibility and ambiance.
Pricing and Availability
- Price: The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is priced at RM 625,888 (including 10% ST) for Peninsular Malaysia. Delivery is set to commence from September 2024 onwards.