$!Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV Launched – RM626k

The Mercedes-Benz EQS 450 4MATIC SUV is an impressive addition to the luxury electric vehicle segment, offering a blend of cutting-edge technology, performance, and comfort. Here are some key highlights:

Performance and Range

- Power and Acceleration: The EQS 450 4MATIC SUV boasts a rated output of 360hp and a maximum torque of 800 Nm, allowing it to sprint from 0 to 100km/h in just 6.1 seconds.

- Electric Range: With a range of up to 673km (WLTP), the EQS SUV offers both impressive acceleration and long-distance capability.