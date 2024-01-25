Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi to make four-day official visit to Thailand

BANGKOK: Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi is set to undertake a four-day official visit to Thailand from tomorrow to Jan 29, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties and signing a mutual visa exemption agreement.

Wang is scheduled to pay a courtesy call on Prime Minister Srettha Thavisin at the Government House.

Wang will co-chair the inaugural China-Thailand Consultation Mechanism meeting with Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Dr Parnpree Bahiddha-nukara.

As guest of the Foreign Ministry, Wang will also co-sign with Parnpree the Mutual Visa Exemption Agreement for ordinary and public affairs passports, which will enter into force on March 1.

In a statement, the Foreign Ministry said the visit will enhance cooperation between Thailand and China, including in the areas of trade, investment, security, culture, tourism, and exchange views on regional and international issues of common interest.

“The Thai side will take this opportunity to reiterate its vision on Thai-Chinese relations, based on Thailand’s One China policy as well as common interests and international principles that the two countries adhere to, towards the building of a Thailand-China Community with a Shared Future for Enhanced Stability, Prosperity and Sustainability,” it said.

Thailand and China will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic ties in 2025.

Wang last visited Thailand in July 2022. –Bernama