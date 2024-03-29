Consensus required for Putin to be invited to G20 Summit in Brazil - Macron

MOSCOW: French President Emmanuel Macron said G20 countries should agree before inviting Russian President Vladimir Putin to the G20 summit in Brazil in November.

“The meaning of this club is that there must be consensus with the 19 others. That will be a job for Brazilian diplomacy,“ AFP quoted Macron as saying at a news conference during a visit to Brazil, reported Sputnik.

Brazil has held the G20 presidency from Dec 1, 2023. The final summit in 2024 will take place from Nov 18-19 in Rio de Janeiro. - Bernama, Sputnik