D-8 calls for immediate ceasefire and end to Israeli aggression in Gaza

KUALA LUMPUR: The D-8 Council of Ministers on Saturday called for an immediate, permanent, and unconditional ceasefire as well as the cessation of the Israeli aggression on the Palestinian people in Gaza.

In the joint declaration following the extraordinary meeting of the D-8 Council of Foreign Ministers held in Istanbul, the D-8 nations condemn in the strongest terms the brutal and inhuman Israeli aggression against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip as well as in the occupied West Bank including East Jerusalem.

The declaration also stated “our solidarity in confronting the humanitarian catastrophe inflicted on Gaza Strip and its people due to the unflinching Israeli aggression for more than eight months without respect for the most basic moral and humanitarian values.”

The D-8 nations called on all countries to ensure Israel to strictly comply with the provisional measures ordered by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) – to immediately halt its military offensive, and any other action in the Rafah.

It also called on Israel to withdraw from Rafah and provide the conditions for safe, immediate and unhindered humanitarian access through the Rafah crossing, as well as safe and unhindered provision at scale of urgently needed basic services and humanitarian assistance throughout the Gaza Strip.

The joint declaration affirms the unwavering support of D-8 Member States to the struggle of the Palestinian people to realise their inalienable rights, the full membership of Palestine in the United Nations and all the resolutions related to the Palestinian Cause in international fora.

The joint declaration also called on the immediate implementation of the relevant United Nations (UN) Resolutions, particularly UN Security Council Resolution 2728 (2024) and call for compliance with UNSC Resolution 2720 (2023).

The D-8 nations urged all states to support, intervene and/or contribute to the legal process before the international legal mechanisms/tribunals to ensure accountability for grave violations of international humanitarian Law and International law committed against the Palestinian people.

The D-8 nations also “support all efforts towards empowering the Palestinian economy as well as rebuilding Gaza following the withdrawal of Israeli forces”.

The Istanbul-headquartered D-8 comprises Bangladesh, Egypt, Indonesia, Iran, Malaysia, Nigeria, Pakistan, and Turkiye.