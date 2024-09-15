  1. World

Downpours leave more than 250,000 Czech households without power

Firefighters and volunteers build a wall of sand bags to stop flood water of the Opava river on September 15, 2024 in the village of Horni Hostice, Czech Republic. One person has drowned in Poland and an Austrian fireman has died responding to floods, authorities said, as Storm Boris lashed central and eastern Europe with torrential rains. Since Thursday, September 12, 2024, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually fierce rainfall. The storm had already caused the death of five people in Romania, and thousands have been evacuated from their homes across the continent. - Michal Cizek / AFPFirefighters and volunteers build a wall of sand bags to stop flood water of the Opava river on September 15, 2024 in the village of Horni Hostice, Czech Republic. One person has drowned in Poland and an Austrian fireman has died responding to floods, authorities said, as Storm Boris lashed central and eastern Europe with torrential rains. Since Thursday, September 12, 2024, swathes of Austria, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania and Slovakia have been hit by high winds and unusually fierce rainfall. The storm had already caused the death of five people in Romania, and thousands have been evacuated from their homes across the continent. - Michal Cizek / AFP

PRAGUE: More than 250,000 households in the Czech Republic have been left without electricity due to the devastating downpours, according to the CTK agency, which cited energy suppliers, German news agency (dpa) reported on Sunday.

The situation was most dramatic in the eastern part of the Moravian-Silesian region on the border with Poland. There alone, more than 100,000 households had no power.

Rains had softened the soil, causing numerous trees to fall on overhead power lines and high-voltage lines. Forecasters expect the rainfall to continue until Monday.

There were significant rail traffic disruptions as trees fell onto tracks and overflowing waterways flooded sections of track. Around 40 railway lines had to be completely closed.

At Studénka station, the important main line between Prague and Ostrava, was submerged. As a result, numerous Eurocity connections towards Poland and Slovakia were cancelled. Authorities urged citizens to avoid travelling by car or train wherever possible.

- Bernama, dpa