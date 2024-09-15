Downpours leave more than 250,000 Czech households without power

PRAGUE: More than 250,000 households in the Czech Republic have been left without electricity due to the devastating downpours, according to the CTK agency, which cited energy suppliers, German news agency (dpa) reported on Sunday.

The situation was most dramatic in the eastern part of the Moravian-Silesian region on the border with Poland. There alone, more than 100,000 households had no power.

Rains had softened the soil, causing numerous trees to fall on overhead power lines and high-voltage lines. Forecasters expect the rainfall to continue until Monday.

There were significant rail traffic disruptions as trees fell onto tracks and overflowing waterways flooded sections of track. Around 40 railway lines had to be completely closed.

At Studénka station, the important main line between Prague and Ostrava, was submerged. As a result, numerous Eurocity connections towards Poland and Slovakia were cancelled. Authorities urged citizens to avoid travelling by car or train wherever possible.

- Bernama, dpa