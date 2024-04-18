Dubai Airports reopens check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai

DUBAI: Dubai Airports has announced the reopening of check-in procedures at Terminal 3 for Emirates and Flydubai.

Dubai Airports in an update regarding airport and flight operations, announced that the departure hall at Terminal 3 is experiencing a significant influx of passengers, urging customers to make their way to the airport only if they have a confirmed flight booking, Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

Dubai Airports also advised passengers to contact their respective airlines for the latest updates on their flights.

Dubai Airports website on Wednesday stated that flights being delayed and diverted to address weather-related disruptions,

Media reports said that the United Arab Emirates (UAE) witnessed its heaviest rainfall in 75 years from late Monday through Tuesday night, surpassing anything documented since the start of data collection in 1949.