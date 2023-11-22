Dukono volcano in Indonesia erupted, spewing 1,900 metre high ash burst

JAKARTA: The Dukono volcano in the eastern part of Indonesia erupted on Wednesday morning, prompting authorities to issue advisories for residents and tourists to avoid activities within a two-kilometre radius of the volcano.

Additionally, residents near the Malupang-Warirang crater in North Halmahera, part of the Maluku Islands, were cautioned to have masks readily available to mitigate potential respiratory threats. This information was provided by Indonesia’s volcanology agency (PVMBG).

“Periodic eruptions with volcanic ash occur, reaching heights between 100-1,900 metres, and the ash’s spread follows the direction and speed of the wind,” the agency said in a statement.

Despite a decrease in the frequency of eruptions, PVMBG’s tremor recording data shows signs of magma supply rising to the surface. As of now, the volcanic activity level remains at level II or ‘Alert’.

According to North Halmahera Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) head Hence Heteria, the eruption of Dukono started on Oct 8 at 8 pm local time, following loud rumbling and strong blasts.

“The eruption has caused volcanic ash rain and has covered four sub-district areas so far,” he said.

Four sub-districts exposed to volcanic ash include Tobelo Utara, Tobelo, Tobelo Tengah, and Tobelo Selatan, involving 49 villages and impacting 86,197 residents.

He pointed out that the eruption has not significantly impacted the community, but the authorities remain prepared, distributing masks between 8,000 and 10,000 sheets per day.

Standing at 1,087 metres above sea level, Mount Dukono has two active craters, including Malupang-Warirang, making it one of the active and frequently erupting volcanoes to date.

It had smaller eruptions in 1719, 1868, and 1901, and has been erupting continuously since 1933, causing damage without casualties. -Bernama