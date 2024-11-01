Earthquake shocks Afghanistan’s Kabul, adjoining areas

KABUL: An earthquake jolted Afghanistan’s capital Kabul and adjoining areas on Thursday, with no immediate reports of casualties, reported Xinhua.

The GFZ German Research Centre for Geosciences earlier reported an earthquake struck the Hindu Kush Region in the Central Asian country at 0920 GMT, and has revised the intensity of the earthquake from a magnitude of 6.0 to 6.4.

The epicentre, it said, with a depth of 192.1 km, was initially determined to be at 36.52 degrees north latitude and 70.71 degrees east longitude.

Meanwhile, Pakistan’s National Seismic Monitoring Centre (NSMC) said a 6.0-magnitude earthquake has rocked several cities of Pakistan on Thursday, with no immediate reports of the damage or casualties. -Bernama