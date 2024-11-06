Elon Musk says he will ban Apple devices if it integrates OS with OpenAI

Elon Musk said on Monday he would ban Apple devices at his companies if the iPhone maker integrates OpenAI at the OS level.

“That is an unacceptable security violation,“ the Tesla CEO said on a post on X.

“And visitors will have to check their Apple devices at the door, where they will be stored in a Faraday cage,“ he said on the social media platform.

Earlier in the day, Apple announced a slew of AI features across its apps and operating platforms and a partnership with OpenAI to bring the ChatGPT technology to its devices.

Apple said it had built AI with privacy “at the core” and it would use a combination of on-device processing and cloud computing to power those features.