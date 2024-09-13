European countries, UN agencies outraged over killing of 6 UNRWA workers in Gaza

ANKARA: European countries and the United Nations (UN) agencies expressed outrage Thursday over the killing of six staff members from the United Nations Relief and Works Agency (UNRWA) for Palestine Refugees, in an Israeli attack on a school in the Gaza Strip, Anadolu news agency reported.

At least 18 people were killed Wednesday in two strikes on Al-Jaouni School in the Nuseirat refugee camp, where 12,000 displaced civilians are sheltering, according to health authorities.

The six UNRWA staffers were among the victims, including the manager of the UN agency’s shelter in the area.

Irish Prime Minister Simon Harris expressed sorrow over the attack as he noted that more than 220 UNRWA staffers have been killed in Gaza since last October.

He said shots were fired at a UN convoy distributing polio vaccines in Gaza earlier this week.

“We must never allow this to be normalised or take for granted the risks humanitarian workers take with their own lives to help others,“ said Harris.

He reiterated his demand for an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unimpeded access to aid in Gaza.

“We must also ensure accountability for those who perpetrate war crimes,“ he added.

The United Kingdom’s (UK) Foreign Secretary David Lammy said the attack was “appalling.”

“Aid workers must be able to do their jobs safely. We need a ceasefire and hostage release deal now,“ he wrote on X.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell noted on X that Israel hit “for the 5th time” a school in Nuseirat sheltering displaced people.

He stressed that the “disregard of the basic principles” of international humanitarian law, “especially protection of civilians, cannot & should not be accepted” by the international community.

The French Foreign Ministry also condemned the Israeli airstrikes on Al-Jaouni School.

“France reiterates its call for the release of all hostages, and given the humanitarian emergency in Gaza, for an immediate and durable cease-fire in order to allow the protection of civilian populations and massive and unhindered access to humanitarian aid,”

“It also stressed Israel’s obligation to “ensure the protection of humanitarian workers and UN staffers,” the French ministry said in a statement.

Germany’s Foreign Ministry also wrote on X that “humanitarian aid workers must never be victims of rockets.”

“The death of six @UNRWA staff at a school in #Nuseirat is totally unacceptable,”

“@UNRWA is providing vital aid in #Gaza and has a UN mandate to do so,” it said, adding “Israel’s army has a responsibility to protect UN staff and aid workers,” the foreign ministry stressed in a post on X.

Switzerland described the strikes as “appalling,“ as displaced people that have been sheltering were hit in the al-Masawi and Nuseirat camps.

“Switzerland reiterates that all parties must comply with #IHL (international humanitarian law). Civilians & humanitarian workers must be protected,“ the Swiss Foreign Ministry wrote on X.

It said that an immediate ceasefire, the release of all hostages and unhindered humanitarian access are “urgently needed.”

The World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus described the attack as “indeed, terribly tragic.”

“No words can reflect the true horror and loss of life in #Gaza,“

“Hospitals, schools and shelters have been repeatedly bombarded, resulting in deaths of civilians and humanitarians. Our hearts go out to @UNRWA colleagues,” he said.

“We grieve the loss of another six colleagues,“ he added, demanding a ceasefire for “the carnage in Gaza” to stop.

Meanwhile, the World Food Programme (WFP) Executive Director Cindy McCain also expressed outrage on X, saying her agency is “devastated” by the loss of the six UNRWA employees due to Israeli airstrikes.

“This is absolutely unacceptable and must stop,“ she said, emphasising that “humanitarians must be protected.”

“They are #NotATarget,“ she emphasised.

Israel has systematically targeted civilian facilities, including schools, hospitals and places of worship, amid its ongoing offensive on Gaza.

Israel has continued its brutal offensive on Gaza since an attack last October by the Palestinian group Hamas, despite a UN Security Council resolution demanding an immediate ceasefire.

More than 41,100 people, mostly women and children, have since been killed and over 95,100 injured, according to local health authorities.

The Israeli onslaught has displaced almost the entire population of the territory amid an ongoing blockade that has led to severe shortages of food, clean water and medicine.

Israel faces accusations of genocide for its actions in Gaza at the International Court of Justice (ICJ).

- Bernama, Anadolu