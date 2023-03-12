Explosion inside university gym in Southern Philippines kills three, injures seven

MANILA: An explosion occurred inside a gym of Mindanao State University in Marawi City, Lanao del Sur province, in the southern Philippines, killing at least three and injuring seven, Xinhua citing local media reported Sunday morning.

The blast occurred past 7am local time when students and teachers gathered for a Catholic mass inside the gym, according to local police.

Police were investigating the type of explosive device used in the blast, the report added.

Marawi City is the capital and the largest city of Lanao del Sur on Mindanao island.–Bernama-Xinhua