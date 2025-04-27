Unidentified illness strikes 39 people after training camp in Yan

PETALING JAYA: An outbreak of an unidentified infectious disease has affected 39 individuals, primarily Form Four students and staff members from a Kuala Muda secondary school following their participation in a training camp in Yan, Kedah.

According to a report by the New Straits Times, Housing, Local Government and Health Committee chairman Mansor Zakaria said those affected are exhibiting symptoms including fever, cough, and rash.

The outbreak occurred among participants of a private training program that hosted a total of 763 students and staff members from the school.

The affected individuals are currently receiving medical attention at Sultan Abdul Halim Hospital, in Sungai Petani where their condition is described as stable, Mansor stated.

According to the report, Mansor plans to conduct a site visit to the training camp facility soon, accompanied by the Yan district officer, to investigate the situation further.

Health authorities have yet to determine the specific pathogen responsible for the illness as investigations continue.