Explosives found in car of suspected would-be Trump assassin: Reports

WASHINGTON: Authorities have located explosives in the car driven by the 20-year-old man they say attempted to assassinate ex-President Donald Trump as he was holding a campaign rally in Pennsylvania, according to multiple reports published Sunday, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

The discovery was reportedly made as law enforcement continues its investigation into Saturday’s shooting, which lightly injured the former president, killed one spectator, and critically injured two others.

Investigators found two explosive devices in Thomas Matthew Crooks’ vehicle, and a potential third bomb at his home, the New York Times reported. Other news outlets also reported on the discoveries, but differed on the total number of explosives, and whether they constituted bombs, or were bomb-making materials.

Crooks was fatally shot by a Secret Service agent after he opened fire from what the agency said was an elevated position outside of the Butler, Pennsylvania field where Trump was addressing his supporters ahead of November’s national election. Authorities have yet to determine a motive for the shooting.

The FBI on Saturday identified Crooks as the suspected shooter.

Trump was seen raising his hand to the right side of his head with blood flowing down the side of his face as he was being whisked from the stage, footage showed.

Trump’s spokesperson Steven Cheung said the former president “is fine” after the shooting.

The shooter reportedly used an AR-15-style rifle, a weapon repeatedly used in mass shootings.

US President Joe Biden is being briefed by homeland security and law enforcement officials on the attempted assassination, and is expected to deliver remarks at 1.30 pm local time (1730 GMT) from the White House. - Bernama, Anadolu