Facebook, Instagram, Threads down on super Tuesday morning

SAN FRANCISCO: Meta’s top social apps Facebook, Instagram and Threads experienced an outage on Tuesday morning, reported Xinhua.

Meta’s communications director Andy Stone confirmed the outage in a post on X, “We’re aware people are having trouble accessing our services. We are working on this now.”

Shortly after 12:00 pm Eastern Time, the apps appeared to be working again. Meta said the issue was “technical” in nature.

The troubles seemed to have started at some point after 10:00 am. Eastern Time, according to a report by the TechCrunch.

It is unusual for Meta to be experiencing a widespread outage like this, particularly on election day across a number of US states, known as Super Tuesday, the report said.-Bernama