Fasting starts on March 12 for Muslims in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand

SINGAPORE: Muslims in Singapore, Indonesia and Thailand will start fasting on Tuesday (March 12).

The Mufti of Singapore, Dr Nazirudin Mohd Nasir, in a video clip uploaded onto the media page of the Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (MUIS) today, said: “According to calculations, the crescent moon of Ramadan cannot be seen over the horizon of Singapore when the sun sets this evening because it is too small and does not meet the criteria of imkanur rukyah, which have been agreed by the member countries of MABIMS (Ministers of Religion of Brunei Darussalam, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore).

“This means, tomorrow is the 30th day of the month of Shaaban. Therefore, I am happy to declare that the beginning of Ramadan falls on the day after tomorrow, Tuesday, corresponding to March 12.”

In conjunction with the month of Ramadan, he invited all Muslims to fulfil their obligation to fast and worship with full appreciation and kindness.

Meanwhile, in JAKARTA, Minister of Religion, Yagut Cholil Qoumas, after the Isbat Meeting (to determine the date of Ramadan) involving the Department of Rukyah and Accounts of the Ministry of Religion, and attended by several ambassadors and local Islamic organisations, announced that the first day of Ramadan falls on March 12.

The meeting also involved the National Research and Innovation Agency and the Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency.

In BANGKOK, Sheikhul Islam head Arun Boonchom said Muslims in Thailand will begin fasting on March 12 after no moon was sighted during observation at several locations in the southern province after sunset today.

“Therefore, the date for the commencement of fasting will start on Tuesday, March 12,” he said.

The announcement was also made on television and radio stations. - Bernama