Final debate among Indonesia’s vice presidential candidates intense, focus on economy and environment

JAKARTA: The second and final debate for Indonesia’s vice-presidential candidates on Sunday witnessed heated discussions on the fate of farmers and the environment.

Muhaimin Iskandar, Gibran Rakabuming Raka, and Mahfud MD delved into topics related to sustainable development, natural resources, sustenance, agriculture, indigenous communities, and rural areas.

While presenting his vision, Muhaimin criticised the government for what he deemed as insufficient concern for the plight of farmers and fishermen – by highlighting the decrease in the quantity and inadequate ownership of land.

In addition to considering the Food Estate project as neglectful of farmers and damaging to the environment, he called for immediate action on the climate crisis and emphasised fair environmental ethics and policies.

Gibran focused on sustainability by developing existing downstream programmes for agriculture, maritime, and digital sectors that are sensitive to environmental issues, and halting the export of raw materials.

He believed that job opportunities would be created through downstream programmes, the transition to green energy, and a creative small business economy, leading to equitable development.

The roles of relevant agencies would be optimised to enhance farmer productivity, stabilise food prices, continue land reforms, and provide assistance with fertilisers and seeds.

The third candidate, Mahfud, emphasised efficient natural resource management through the ‘Petani Bangga, Nelayan Sejahtera’ (Proud Farmers, Prosperous Fishermen) programme, in contrast to the problematic Food Estate project.

Despite having abundant natural resources, he stated that issues of food sovereignty, environmental problems, and conflicts between communities and the government persist.

Therefore, commitment and courage are crucial, he said, reiterating his decision in 2011 as the Chief Justice of the Constitutional Court, where he proposed four steps for natural resource management.

However, Mahfud expressed disappointment with the government for not being committed to preserving the environment.

At the end of the debate session, Mahfud thanked President Joko Widodo or Jokowi for appointing him as the Coordinating Minister for Political, Legal, and Security Affairs in 2019 until now.

“I have learned a lot and know that he (Jokowi) cares deeply about the welfare of the people,“ Mahfud said during a media briefing.

This debate is part of the campaign process from Nov 28, 2023, to Feb 10, before a pre-election silence from Feb 11 to 13, followed by the election on Feb 14.

Muhaimin is running alongside Anies Baswedan as a presidential candidate, while Gibran, Jokowi’s eldest son, is running with Prabowo Subianto, and Mahfud is running with Ganjar Pranowo, who is the presidential candidate from the ruling party. - Bernama