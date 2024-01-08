INDONESIA has implemented a new health law that significantly changes its approach to abortion, particularly in cases of rape.

On July 26, Indonesia president Joko Widodo signed Government Regulation (PP) Number 28 of 2024, which extends the legal window for abortions in rape cases from six to 14 weeks gestation, as reported by Indonesian news outlet, Tempo.

While abortion remains largely illegal in Indonesia, exceptions are made for medical emergencies and rape.

The new regulation, now available on the State Secretariat Ministry’s Legal Information and Documentation Network (JDIH) website, allows doctors to perform abortions in cases of medical emergencies or pregnancies resulting from rape or sexual violence.

“Abortion services can only be carried out with the consent of the pregnant woman concerned and with the consent of the husband, except for victims of rape,“ Article 122 paragraph 1 of the law states.

Bloomberg reported that this change comes in response to longstanding calls from women’s rights activists and healthcare practitioners who argued that the previous six-week limit was too restrictive, particularly in rape cases.

The new law is part of broader healthcare reforms aimed at addressing Indonesia’s high maternal mortality rate, one of the highest in Southeast Asia.

Despite these restrictions, a 2018 study in Java estimated that 1.7 million abortions occurred annually in that part of the country alone.

In addition to the new abortion law, it also introduces several other changes. These include restrictions on tobacco and e-cigarette sales, a focus on integrating primary healthcare, and measures to control excessive consumption of sugar, salt, and fat in processed foods.