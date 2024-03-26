Florida governor signs bill restricting children’s access to social media

WASHINGTON: Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed legislation limiting children’s access to social media, his office said in a statement.

“Today, Governor Ron DeSantis signed HB 3, which prohibits children under the age of 14 from becoming social media account holders and allows 14- and 15-year-olds to become account holders with parental consent,“ DeSantis’ office said in a press release on Monday, reported Sputnik.

In early March, DeSantis vetoed a bill that would have banned social media for children under the age of 16, adding that he was waiting for HB3, which he views as a superior bill.

DeSantis said in the release that HB3 provides parents with a greater ability to protect their children.

The release explains that the legislation prevents a minor who is younger than 14 years of age from becoming a social media account holder, empowers parents to decide whether 14- and 15-year-olds can have a social media account, and protects the ability of Floridians to remain anonymous online. - Bernama, Sputnik