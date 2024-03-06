FORMER Singapore Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong has voiced out against a deep fake video featuring him promoting an investment scam on social media.

Taking to his Facebook account, Lee warned others regarding the dangers of deep fake videos and how these videos are improving day by day to imitate someone’s physical likeness.

“On top of mimicking my voice and layering the fake audio over actual footage of me making last year’s National Day Message, scammers even synced my mouth movements with the audio.

“This is extremely worrying - people watching the video may be fooled into thinking that I really said those words,” he said.

He then urged his fellow Singaporeans to report promotional videos especially involving investment products that are too good to be true to the government’s ScamShield Bot on WhatsApp at go.gov.sg/scamshield-bot.

Towards the end of 2023, the former Prime Minister raised the alarm regarding an earlier video of him edited to seem like he was promoting a cryptocurrency scam.

He claimed in an earlier Facebook post on Dec 29 2023 that there were “a number of audio deep fakes” of the politician pushing cryptocurrency scams to the public.

He added that then deputy prime minister Lawrence Wong was also targeted and featured in the aforementioned videos.

