AVIGNON: The victim of mass rapes in southern France said on Wednesday that she felt humiliated by suspicion expressed by defence lawyers that she may have been complicit in her ordeal.

“Since I have set foot in this courtroom I have felt humiliated,“ Gisele Pelicot said at the trial of her former husband and 50 other men for rape. “I’m being called an alcoholic, and someone who gets intoxicated to the point of becoming Mr Pelicot’s accomplice.”