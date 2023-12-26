German ambassador says Brexit impact varies for small and large firms

LONDON: Three years after Brexit, the consequences of Britain’s exit from the European Union continue to concern the economy on both sides of the English Channel.

Germany’s ambassador to Britain, Miguel Berger, told dpa that smaller companies have borne the brunt of Brexit, while larger firms have been able to cope in general.

“The main victims of Brexit are smaller companies, many of which have given up,“ Berger said.

“For large companies, it’s a certain cost factor, but they have learned to deal with it,“ he stated.

Bilateral trade is estimated to have fallen by 10 per cent to 15 per cent, and Britain, which left the EU at the end of January 2020, is no longer in the top 10 of Germany’s trading partners.

Since the beginning of 2021, Britain has no longer been part of the EU customs union or its internal market. The exit resulted in major delays in trade, particularly at the start.

Ulrich Hoppe, head of the German-British Chamber of Commerce in London (AHK), told dpa that business had largely adjusted to the new conditions and that trade was growing.

This was grounds for hope that part of the Brexit dip would be smoothed out over the medium term, Hoppe said.

Sectors like renewable energy were showing potential, Hoppe said. “German technical expertise can help to open up the great potential in renewable forms of energy in the United Kingdom.”

But he predicted fresh problems for EU food exporters once Britain introduces import controls on animal and plant products after several delays.

“They will naturally pose challenges to this sector, but the effects of the new rules on the overall scope of German-British business are rather limited,“ he said.–Bernama-dpa