German Chancellor Scholz expresses shock at Solingen knife attack

BERLIN: German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has expressed shock at the Solingen knife attack and called for the perpetrator to be punished “with the full rigour of the law”, reported the German news agency (dpa).

“The attack in Solingen is a terrible event that has greatly shocked me. An attacker has brutally killed a number of people,“ Scholz posted on X.

He added that he had spoken to Solingen Mayor Tim Kurzbach over the phone. “We mourn the victims and stand by their relatives,“ Scholz posted.



- Bernama, dpa