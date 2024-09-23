German raids dozens of sites in child sex abuse crackdown

BERLIN: German police in the central Hesse region said Monday they had raided dozens of properties in a crackdown against sex abuse of minors and child pornography.

Police and prosecutors identified a total of 48 suspects, all men aged between 15 and 68, in last week’s sweeping raids in Frankfurt and smaller cities and towns.

Seven men were suspected of sexual abuse of minors while the rest were being investigated over the alleged purchase, possession or dissemination of pornography involving minors.

The raids took place at 48 locations across the region between September 17 and 20.

Investigators said they do not believe that the suspects were in contact with one another.

Police seized 317 data storage devices, including 88 smartphones, 34 computers and 94 USB sticks, which are being evaluated for evidence, they said in a statement.

Police in Hesse have set up a group of 300 staff, among them more than 170 investigators, specifically to tackle sex crimes against minors.