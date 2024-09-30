Hamas says one of its leaders abroad killed in Israeli strike in Southern Lebanon

DOHA: Palestinian movement Hamas said on Monday that one of the movement’s leaders in Lebanon – a member of its leadership abroad, Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin – had been killed in an Israeli strike in southern Lebanon, reported Sputnik.

“Hamas mourns the loss of Fateh Sherif Abu el-Amin, the leader of the Islamic Resistance Movement in Lebanon and a member of the movement’s leadership abroad. Abu el-Amin passed away at dawn today following an assassination operation targeting him and his family during a raid in southern Lebanon,“ the movement wrote on Telegram.

- Bernama, Sputnik